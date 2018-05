Tipperary and Galway played out a high scoring Under 21 hurling challenge in McDonagh Park Cloughjordan yesterday evening.

Despite two David Gleeson goals the Tribesmen led 2-12 to 2-9 at the break.

With the aid of a Mark Kehoe goal Tipp worked their way into the lead midway through the second half but Galway finished the game strongly, running out nine points winners on a 4-23 to 3-17 scoreline.