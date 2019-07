Tipperary’s Under 20 hurlers are set to do battle with Cork in the Munster final.

The Rebels overcame the Banner in last night’s second semi final of the Championship at Pairc Ui Rinn 24 points to 15.

The Premier booked their spot in the provincial decider aftera convincing 22 point win over Waterford at Semple Stadium on Tuesday night

Tipp manager Liam Cahill has praised the work effort by both the players and coaching staff