Tipp U20s focused on Wexford in All Ireland semi final

Tipperary will be putting their Munster Under 20 Hurling success to one side this weekend.

Following their thrilling win over Cork in the provincial decider last week the Premier take on Wexford in the All Ireland semi-final this Sunday.

Tipp captain Craig Morgan says they need to forget about their Munster title and focus on Wexford.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 on Sunday in Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM’s coverage comes in association with Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, at The Mall Thurles.

The other semi-final has Kilkenny up against Cork at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday at 2pm.