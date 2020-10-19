Tipp U20’s face Clare in Munster Championship opener

The Tipperary U20 Hurling team is action against Clare in the Munster quarter-final this evening.

Throw-in in Semple Stadium is at 7.30pm.

Tipperary coach Ken Dunne told Tipp FM that the team is looking forward to getting back in action.

“First of all it’s great to be back – you know there was a lot of uncertainty and we didn’t think it would go ahead.”

“The last couple of weeks have been great – we feel we’ve had a good prep albeit its only been about four weeks – its not a normal year but we’re in good shape.”

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Jim Strang & Sons, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.