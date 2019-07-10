Tipp U20s book spot in Munster final

Tipperary are through to the Munster U20 hurling final after a comprehensive 22 point win over Waterford at Semple Stadium last night.

Tipp lead throughout going in 11 points to 0-5 up at the break with the Deise only registering one point from play in the first half.

Two Conor Bowe second half goals and a Joe Fogarty finish to the net along with stout hearted defending from captain Craig Morgan meant the home side ran out 3-23 to 10 point winners.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the game Tipp manager and Ballingarry native Liam Cahill said he was delighted with the win but they still have plenty to work on

And Tipperary will discover their final opponents tonight with Cork meeting Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn where throw-in is at 7.30.