Tipp trounced by Cork

Tipperary were well beaten in last nights Munster Under 21 hurling final.

They travelled to Pairc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork with high hopes of lifting the title for the first time since 2010.

However it was the Rebels who won out in the end on a scoreline of 2-23 to 1-13, bridging an 11 year gap since their last win in the competition.

Afterwards Tipp manager Liam Cahill gave his reaction to the defeat to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson.

However Cork manager Denis Ring says Tipp are likely to bounce back from last nights loss.