Tipp topple Cork after an epic Munster final

A display full of heart and determination was enough to edge Tipperary ahead of Cork at the final whistle as Liam Cahill’s U20 hurlers claimed the Munster title on a 3-15 to 2-17 score line last night in Thurles.

Tipp captain Craig Morgan collected the cup in the Ryan Stand after an absorbing final where both teams were inseparable until a goal from Jake Morris in injury time won it for Tipp.

The sides were level at half time, Tipp hitting 2-7 to Corks 1-10 in the first half, the goals coming from Conor Bowe and substitute Kian O Kelly for Tipp while Sean Twoomey scored the Cork goal.

Late on in the second half an Evan Sheehan goal looked to have won it for Cork before Jake Morris finished off the rebels in injury time.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson Tipp manager Liam Cahill said he was relieved to have won such an incredible game.

After the game Tipp captain Craig Morgan of Kilruane paid tribute to the determination and spirit of the team.