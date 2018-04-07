Tipp team to face Kilkenny named

As the Tipperary senior hurling panel finalise preparations for Sunday’s Allianz League Final against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park at 3:30pm, manager Michael Ryan has announced his match day squad.
There is one change in the starting 15 from last week’s semi-final win as Brendan Maher returns to his midfield berth with Ronan Maher reverting to wing back – with Tomas Hamill losing out on a starting spot.
The Tipperary SH team lines out as follows;
1. Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields
5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
9. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
10. Seán Curran – Mullinahone
11. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields
12. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
13. Michael Breen – Ballina
14. Jason Forde – Silvermines
15. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
Tipp’s game against Kilkenny tomorrow afternoon will be a real test of character for Michael Ryan’s men, according to a former manager and player.
Ken Hogan says both teams will throw the kitchen sick at each other…
Meanwhile, former Tipp captain Shane McGrath says a win tomorrow for the Premier will spur people on to support them for championship…