Tipp team to face Kilkenny named

As the Tipperary senior hurling panel finalise preparations for Sunday’s Allianz League Final against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park at 3:30pm, manager Michael Ryan has announced his match day squad.

There is one change in the starting 15 from last week’s semi-final win as Brendan Maher returns to his midfield berth with Ronan Maher reverting to wing back – with Tomas Hamill losing out on a starting spot.

The Tipperary SH team lines out as follows;

1. Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

9. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

10. Seán Curran – Mullinahone

11. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

12. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

13. Michael Breen – Ballina

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

Tipp’s game against Kilkenny tomorrow afternoon will be a real test of character for Michael Ryan’s men, according to a former manager and player.

Ken Hogan says both teams will throw the kitchen sick at each other…

Meanwhile, former Tipp captain Shane McGrath says a win tomorrow for the Premier will spur people on to support them for championship…