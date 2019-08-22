Tipp targeting All Ireland double

Jerome Cahill says The Premier’s Under 20s will have to up their game in this weekend’s All Ireland final.

They meet Cork for the second time this year in the decider – after Tipp came out on top in the Munster final by a single point.

The Premier then beat Wexford by a huge margin in the All Ireland semi final.

However, Jerome Cahill says Cork will be a different animal.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Feile 2019 at Semple Stadium.