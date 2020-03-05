Tipp target knockout stages of Hurling League

Tipperary senior hurlers will aim to keep their interest in the National League alive on Sunday when they face Galway.

Five of the six places in the knock-out stages of League Division 1 have been decided, leaving the final slot between Tipperary and Galway who meet in Pearse Stadium.

Hurling commentator JJ Kennedy says it’s important for Tipp to reach the quarter finals.

It will be the first League clash between the counties since the 2017 final and Tipp FM will have live coverage from 2pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.