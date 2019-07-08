Tipp take on Laois in All Ireland Quarter Final

Tipperary face Laois in the All Ireland Quarter final next weekend.

There was a major upset in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship yesterday as Laois stunned Dublin with a 2 point victory in Portlaoise.

Aaron Dunphy scored the midlander’s goal in the 8th minute.

Laois boss Eddie Brennan described yesterday’s game as a wet tea towel to the face, having won the Joe McDonagh Cup just a week earlier.

And he had some interesting words to describe next weekend’s fixture against Tipperary….

Cork, meanwhile, breezed past Westmeath meanwhile beating them by 23 points to book their place in the next round where they’ll face Kilkenny.