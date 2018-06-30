Tipp support will make a difference in Munster final

Tipperary’s Minor Hurlers will be hoping that Premier fans will be in Semple Stadium to roar them on tomorrow.

Tommy Dunne’s charges will face Limerick in the Munster final with an earlier than usual throw-in.

The game gets underway at 11.30 to allow for extra time if needed. The Senior final between Clare and Cork throws-in at 2.

Dunne says the Tipp faithful have made a difference in the past.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays Munster Minor Hurling Final between Tipperary and Limerick comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh