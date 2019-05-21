Tipp support proved decisive for players – Maher

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher felt the Tipp support helped edge them over the line against a determined Waterford side on Sunday at Semple Stadium.

Tipp now have two wins out of two following their convincing win at home against the Deise.

The Tipp side hit 2-24 from play last weekend and now they regroup before travelling to play Clare in Ennis on Sunday week in what will prove to be a difficult assignment away from home.

The Lorrha Dorrha clubman Bonner Maher spoke to Tipp FM Sport after the game, and said they were delighted with the support in Thurles…