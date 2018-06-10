Tipp still in Munster Minor Championship hunt

Tipperary’s minors set the Premier off to a good start today with a 5 point win over Clare.

An early first half goal from Nenagh Éire Óg’s Cian O’Farrell got Tipp on their way but it took a goal in added time from Sean Hayes of Kiladangan to secure the win on a scoreline of 2-14 to 1-12.

Tipp finished the game with 14 men after Conor O’Dwyer was sent off for a 2nd yellow card midway through the second half.

Manager Tommy Dunne was delighted to see his side get a deserved win.

Waterford beat Limerick 2-17 to 1-13.

That leaves Tipp on 4 points after their four games in the round-robin series of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship – tied with Waterford and Limerick who have played 3 games.

Cork and Clare are on 2 points each – also after 3 games.

The top two in the table will progress to the Munster final.