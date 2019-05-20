Tipp senior & minor hurlers reflect on victories

Tipperary made it 2 wins from 2 in the Munster Senior Hurling championship yesterday.

The Premier county beat Waterford by 2-30 to 18 points at Semple Stadium.

Conor Gleeson was sent off in the first half for Waterford and Tipperary took full advantage of the extra man.

Both Jason Forde and Seamus Callanan found the net for the Premier county in the second half.

Manager Liam Sheedy says there’s still plenty to work on…

Meanwhile, The Premier’s minors recorded a win over Waterford in the minor championship.

It finished 3-15 to 2-15 at Semple Stadium.

Tipp coach and selector Shane McGrath says it was heart-stopping stuff…