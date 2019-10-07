Tipp senior hurling ¼ final fixtures confirmed

Following last weekends preliminary quarter-finals we’re down to the last eight in the County Senior Hurling Championships.

Éire Óg Annacarty against Nenagh Éire Óg is on Saturday next at 4pm in the Ragg.

Toomevara versus Kiladangan is on Saturday at 1.45pm in Cloughjordan.

Borris-Ileigh go up against Drom & Inch is on Sunday at 1.30pm in Holycross.

Finally Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Clonoulty-Rossmore on Sunday at 4pm in Templetuohy.

There are two O’Riain Cup quarter finals on Saturday as JK Brackens take on Ballingarry in Littleton and Templederry play Cashel King Cormacs in Drombane.

Both games throw in at 2pm.