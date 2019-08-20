Tipp senior hurlers thank fans for support

Almost 30 thousand supporters flocked to Semple Stadium in Thurles last night to welcome the Tipperary senior hurlers home following their All Ireland victory.

Captain Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy carried the Liam McCarthy Cup onto the stage.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM, Padraig Maher said the support means so much…

Niall O’Meara scored the first of Tipp’s 3 goals against Kilkenny on Sunday – and his first in the championship.

He says not many would have backed him to score it, but when the opportunity presented itself he went for it…

Meanwhile, Clonmel’s Seamus Kennedy was asked if he thought at the start of the year he’d be in Semple Stadium at the homecoming as an All Ireland champion…