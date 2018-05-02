Tipp senior hurlers back in training

The build up has begun to Tipp’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on May 20th.

The senior hurlers have been back in full inter-county training since last night.

It’s a waiting game for injury updates on a number of players – including Michael Cahill – who limped off in Thurles Sarsfields victory over Upperchurch Drombane last weekend.

Tipp selector Declan Fanning says despite playing all the counties in the championship this year, their eyes are fixed firmly on Limerick.