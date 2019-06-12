Tipp senior hurlers aiming to cement Munster final spot

The big championship games are the days the players train for, that’s according to Tipp’s vice captain Noel McGrath.

Limerick travel to Semple Stadium on Sunday for the final Munster round robin game for both counties.

Tipp are guaranteed to progress to the All Ireland series, and currently sit on top spot of the Munster group.

Heavy victories for both the Treaty men and Cork this weekend are the only results that could exclude the Premier from a Munster final.

Noel McGrath says they look forward to big games such as this…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have live coverage here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.