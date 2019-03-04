Tipp selector says calling off Tipp/Cork clash was right decision

Photo: Tipp FM/Stephen Gleeson

Player safety is paramount and was ultimately why Tipp and Cork didn’t go ahead yesterday in Pairc Ui Rinn according to Tipp selector Darragh Egan.

It was one of a number of games called off due to the difficult playing conditions and waterlogged pitches.

A date hasn’t been set for the re-fixture but it’s expected the league programme will now stretch out a further week in March.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game was called off yesterday Tipp selector Darragh Egan said it was the right decision.