Tipp secure League quarter final spot against Dublin

Michael Ryan says its “mission accomplished” – for now – as the Senior Hurlers prepare for the knockout stages of the National League.

Tipperary secured a place in the quarter finals after victory over Cork in an exciting thriller at Semple Stadium yesterday.

There was never more than a few points between the sides but the Premier held off a late surge by the Rebels to claim victory on a scoreline of 1-24 to 1-21.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Manager Michael Ryan says its been a rollercoaster of a league but he expected that.

Pat Gilroy’s Dublin will have home advantage for the quarter final with Tipperary.

Kilkenny will play Offaly. Wexford go head to head with Galway and Clare will face Limerick.

Waterford and Cork will contest the division 1 relegation play-off.