Tipp ready for Wexford challenge

Tipperary go into the cauldron of Croke Park this afternoon in a bid to reach the All Ireland Senior Hurling final.

Leinster champions Wexford stand between them and a place against Kilkenny in the final.

Wexford are unbeaten in the championship so far while Tipp gave best to Limerick in the Munster final.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says his side have prepared well for today’s showdown.

Throw-in is at 3.30 this afternoon in Croke Park.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Homevalue, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.