Tipperary are looking forward to another serious battle with Kilkenny in the All Ireland senior hurling final this weekend.

The Premier take on the Cats in the 6th meeting of the sides at this stage since 2009.

The Premier’s last All Ireland victory came at the expence of the Cats in 2016, while Tipperary also emerged victorious in the 2010 decider when Liam Sheedy was last in charge.

Noel McGrath says they’re ready for this challenge.