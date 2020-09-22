Tipp players focused on Munster semi-final

With the conclusion of the senior club hurling championship in Tipperary over the weekend, attention now turns to the inter-county scene.

Tipperary’s hurlers are straight through to the Munster semi-final on the weekend of the 1st of November.

They’ll face the winners of the Limerick v Clare quarter final the weekend before.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Thurles Sarsfields and Tipp hurler, Paudie Maher says it’s a challenge they’re looking forward to.

“It’s great that we’ve got back down to business – it’s really exciting.”

“Again we don’t know what’s ahead of us but all we concentrate on as players is the 1st of November and the Munster semi-final – whatever happens on the outside happens.”