Tipp players focused on Munster semi-final

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
Paudie Maher doing the honours at the Tipperary County Board Club Draw last night

With the conclusion of the senior club hurling championship in Tipperary over the weekend, attention now turns to the inter-county scene.

Tipperary’s hurlers are straight through to the Munster semi-final on the weekend of the 1st of November.

They’ll face the winners of the Limerick v Clare quarter final the weekend before.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Thurles Sarsfields and Tipp hurler, Paudie Maher says it’s a challenge they’re looking forward to.

“It’s great that we’ve got back down to business – it’s really exciting.”

“Again we don’t know what’s ahead of us but all we concentrate on as players is the 1st of November and the Munster semi-final – whatever happens on the outside happens.”