Tipp not thinking about back-door as they face into Munster semi-final

Tipperary go into this weekends Munster Senior Hurling semi-final knowing it’s going to be a hectic championship campaign.

They take on Limerick after their impressive win over Clare in Semple Stadium last weekend.

While Tipp are the defending All Ireland champions Limerick are many peoples favourites this time round.

Tipp captain Seamus Callanan knows it will be a tough campaign.

“Going through a back door system is not going to enter our heads – it’s a situation that you can only deal with if you do unfortunately get put in that situation you have to live in there.”

“We’ll be going all out to win – that’s the way we approach every game – we’re not thinking of there being a crutch to fall back on.”

“It’s going to be week on week no matter what way it goes but it’s something to look forward to – we didn’t think a few months ago that we’d have any hurling.”

Throw-in is at 4 o’clock on Sunday.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh.