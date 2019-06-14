Tipp must continue good form to secure Munster final spot

Tipp need to keep their feet firmly on the ground despite their impressive start to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

County Board vice chair Joe Kennedy says while three wins from three in the Round Robin series makes Tipp the stand-out team so far they need to focus on this weekends clash with Limerick.

The All Ireland champions will travel to Thurles on Sunday with both sides hoping to reach the Munster Final.

Joe Kennedy says going well at this stage doesn’t automatically mean a team will be still in action come August.