Tipp minor’s prepare for Waterford clash

Tipp’s minor hurlers are aiming to continue their good run of form, when they take on Waterford on Sunday.

While a loss in the first game against Limerick isn’t what they had hoped for, the team played well.

They continued their good form against Cork last weekend to come out much the better.

Manager Tommy Dunne says with the run of games they have changes to the starting 15 and throughout the games are key.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship clash between Tipperary and Waterford brought to you in association with Templetuohy Farm Machinery, Templetuohy and Clonmel.