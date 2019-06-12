Tipp minors hoping for home win against Limerick

Tipperary’s Minor Hurlers go into this weekends Munster Championship clash with Limerick on the back of a win and two defeats.

Paul Collins side will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the curtain raiser at Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

They have lost away to Clare and Cork but won at home to Waterford.

Tipp coach Shane McGrath is no stranger to the big day and has been impressed by the current squad of minors.

Throw-in in the Minor game is at 12 noon on Sunday in Semple Stadium followed at 2 by the Senior clash between Tipp and Limerick.