Tipp manager praises workrate following Wexford defeat

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Liam Sheedy has praised his player’s work-rate following their loss to Wexford in yesterday’s National Hurling League match.

Tipperary went in leading at the break, following a goal from Seamus Callanan – but were reduced to 14 men when Noel McGrath was sent off for a second yellow card.

Wexford slowly chipped away at a weakened Tipp side, securing the victory with a stoppage time point, the match finishing 1-15 to 1-14 in Wexford Park.

Liam Sheedy felt they paid a heavy price for the sending off.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald also praised both sides workrate throughout the game.

Tipperary got on the front foot early in the second half but Wexford pushed on to win the game.

He said playing Tipperary is always a battle…