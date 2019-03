Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says his side will be ready for the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Premier have until May 12th to wait for their next competitive outing, following last weekend’s loss to Dublin in the National Hurling League quarter final.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Sheedy said despite not making it further in the competition, he’s been impressed with some of what he’s seen from his players…