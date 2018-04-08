Tipp lose out as Kilkenny claim National Hurling League title

It was heartbreak for Tipperary as they lost out to Kilkenny in the Allianz National hurling league final this afternoon.

The Cats have clinched their first League title in 4 years, in front of a crowd of 17,608 at Nowlan Park.

Tipperary took a 2 point lead into the interval – with Jason Forde scoring the first half goal -but Walter Walsh’s goal for the Cats early in the second half gave them the initiative.

Substitute Conor Fogarty then found the net in the fourth quarter.

TJ Reid was on fire, scoring 15 points for the Cats – bagging himself the man of the match accolade in the process.

Jason Forde was among those who shone for Tipperary, and hit a late penalty to give Michael Ryan’s men hope – but it was too little too late for the Premier.

It finished up 2-23 to 2-17 – and a 9th National Hurling League title for Kilkenny under Brian Cody’s management.