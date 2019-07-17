Tipp looking to regain confidence ahead of Wexford clash

Following two lacklustre performances Tipperary’s senior hurlers will be hoping to lift themselves for the All Ireland semi-final against Wexford.

A Munster final defeat to Limerick and a below par showing in their win over Laois last weekend was at odds with the skills shown earlier in the campaign.

However All Ireland winner Conor O’Brien says the Tipp backroom team will have no difficulty in boosting players.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time the Éire Óg Annacarty clubman said Tipp have the talent and skills to beat Wexford.