Tipperary will be going all out to lay down a marker against All Ireland Champions Limerick this weekend.

Barring some very unlikely results elsewhere Tipp are safely through to the Munster Senior Hurling Final.

The Premier go up against Limerick in their final game of the round-robin series on Sunday next and are likely to meet again in the provincial decider.

Tipp FM hurling analyst and former county player James Woodlock says both sides have been the stand out teams of the campaign.