Tipp – Kilkenny legends game hailed a great success

The Amanda Stapleton benefit match has been the subject of much praise over the weekend.

The legends match between Tipperary and Kilkenny was organised to raise funds for Amanda’s care, following her diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumour.

The match saw a very high level of hurling with stars like Lar Corbett togging out for the Premier and Henry Shefflin donning the cat’s colours once again.

The match finished in a draw, Tipp 2-23 Kilkenny 3-20.

After the match, Tipp FM sport caught up with Tipp hurler Brendan Maher who commended the efforts of all those involved.