Tipp keen to test themselves against Wexford

Meeting Wexford in the third round of the National Hurling League this weekend is something Tipperary senior hurlers will be looking forward to.

The sides meet in Wexford Park, following a week’s break for both sides.

So far the Premier have beaten Clare, and lost to Limerick – while Wexford have also gone down to the Treaty side, but beat Cork.

Vice Captain Noel McGrath says Tipp are looking forward to testing themselves against more top class opposition

Throw in at Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.