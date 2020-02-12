Tipp interest in Fitzgibbon final

39 time winners UCC take on maiden title chasing IT Carlow in hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup final this evening.

It’s just a second-ever final for DJ Carey’s Carlow students while UCC are aiming to retain their title.

There will be Tipperary representation on both sides, with Killenaule’s Killian O’Dwyer and Mark Kehoe of Kilsheelan-Kilcash among those likely to line out for UCC.

Kiladangan’s Fergal Hayes and Borrisoleigh’s Jerry Kelly will be among those aiming to direct Carlow IT to a first Fitzgibbon title.

Throw-in at the DCU Sportsgrounds is at 7.30.