Tipperary ETB are looking to add the hurling crown to the football title they won last week.

Their opponents this evening, Carey’s Glass from Nenagh, are looking to win the title for the second year running after they beat the ETB after extra time in last years final.

Principal of Comeragh College in Carrick on Suir Kevin Langton is part of the management team of Tipperary ETB.

He says they’re hoping to make up for last year’s loss.

The throw in time under lights in Borrisoleigh is 8.30pm.