Liam Sheedy has praised the depth of his panel.

It comes as Bonner Maher has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Cathal Barrett remains a doubt for the Munster final.

It’s not yet known if the Holycross Ballycahill man will be fit to play due to a hamstring tear, which will be monitored in the lead up to the game.

Liam Sheedy says if Cathal Barrett isn’t at 100% it will give someone else a chance to come in…