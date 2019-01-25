Tipp injuries giving younger players a chance to shine

Tipperary won’t be playing with a full hand in the early stages of the National Hurling League.

The Premier open their campaign against Clare tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium.

Some 12 players of a panel of 40 are carrying knocks at the moment – with a number of high profile absentees.

The aim is to have 12 or 13 positions nailed down heading into the Championship.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says it does give younger newer panel members a chance…

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Saturday is at 7pm.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh