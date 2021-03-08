Tipp hurling legend to be laid to rest today

Tributes are being paid today as a former Tipperary hurler is being laid to rest.

Tom McLoughney won All-Ireland hurling medals with the Premier in 1961 and 1962.

He was also a president of the Kilruane McDonagh’s GAA club.

Speaking to Tipp FM, club chairman Joe Whelan says he was a club stalwart.

“Tom was a real Gael – he put a lot back into the club when he finished hurling. He was a great supporter of Tipperary after retiring and he put a lot of time into the club here.”

“There was no other word for it only a stalwart really – Tom would be seen regularly at games until his health started to fail in the last few years. But I have to say Tom fought it out in true Tom McLoughney fashion.”