Tipp hurlers returning from warm-weather training camp

All-Ireland senior hurling champions Tipperary return from their five-day training camp in Spain today

Anyone returning from Spain or Italy will have to restrict their movements for the next two weeks, including not going to work and reducing their social interactions.

The decision’s been made by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

35 Tipp players were part of the group who flew to Alicante last Monday following the defeat to Galway in the National League.

Their next competitive outing is in May against Waterford in the Munster Championship.