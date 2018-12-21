Tipp hurlers to raise funds for two charities

The Tipperary hurlers will be doing their utmost to raise funds for two charities tomorrow.

They’ve organised a spinathon, family fun days, and training camps across the four divisions in the county – in Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles.

All funds raised will go towards the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund, set up by former Tipp hurler Paddy Stapleton and family, and Running for Josie – set up by Seamus Hennessy – which benefits Pieta House and Living Links.

Tipperary senior hurler Alan Flynn says children across the county will get the chance to meet their sporting heroes tomorrow…