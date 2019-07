Tipperary senior hurlers must focus on their next opponents despite the disappointment of the Munster final.

Dublin and Laois face off in the preliminary All Ireland Quarter final this weekend – with the winner progressing to meet Tipp in the quarter final on Sunday July 14th at 4pm in Croke Park.

The Premier come in to that game off the back of a disappointing 12 point loss to Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

All Ireland winner Shane McGrath says Tipp must focus on their next game..