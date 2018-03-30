Tipp hurlers looking forward to new challenge

Limerick’s tails are up, after coming out on top of Division 1B of the national hurling league, according to Tipp manager Michael Ryan.

A victory over Clare in a sudden death free taking contest in the quarter final stages booked their meeting with Tipperary on Saturday.

This game also serves as a taster for the opening game of the Munster Championship when the two sides meet again.

Michael Ryan says Limerick will make for tough opposition.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Saturday’s league semi final comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.