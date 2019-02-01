Tipp hurlers face tough Limerick challenge

A tough challenge awaits the Tipp senior hurlers as they take on the reigning All Ireland Champions Limerick in the National League this weekend.

Limerick overcame Wexford 1-17 to 2-11 last weekend, while Tipperary also got their campaign off to a winning start beating Clare in Semple Stadium.

It took extra time for Tipperary to beat Limerick in the League semi final last year.

Tipp FM Sports Editor Stephen Gleeson says Limerick will be hoping to push on following last year’s success…

Tipperary face Limerick tomorrow evening in the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary face Limerick tomorrow evening in the Gaelic Grounds.

Throw in is at 7 o'clock