Tipp hurlers eager to get back into action for club and county

Tipperary senior hurler Jake Morris says he’s “absolutely buzzing” to get back into action for club and county.

The Nenagh Éire Óg clubman is hopeful of Christmas celebrations with the All Ireland Hurling final scheduled for the middle of December.

Before that, the club championships will take prominence with county football action getting underway on the weekend of July 18th and 19th, and the hurling getting underway one week later.

Much smaller crowds are likely to be present at this year’s games, but Jake thinks that hurlers will find it easy to adapt.

“You know, you go back to I suppose your younger days where you’re playing an Under 14 North Final and there’s only 100 people there anyway and its still one of the best days of your life anyway.”

“I don’t think players will be too pushed anyway, you’re just kind of focused on getting your job done out on the field – but the crowd does help like with atmosphere and having a good backing there in Semple Stadium, pushing you on.”

“Hopefully by the time the inter-county does come around the restrictions might be eased off and they might be able to fit 10,000 into Semple Stadium with social distancing.”

Jake was speaking on Tipp Today to raise awareness of a fundraising campaign for his cousin Shaun Hilmi who is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

The GoFundMe campaign called ‘Shaun’s Journey’, has already exceeded its target raising almost €90,000.