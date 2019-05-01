Tipp hurlers eager for Championship action

Tipp captain Seamie Callanan says he’s really looking forward to the Munster Hurling Championship this year.

Last year’s campaign under Michael Ryan didn’t go to plan for The Premier, with 2 draws and 2 losses not enough to progress to the latter stages.

All Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy has returned to the helm this year – 9 years after he last won the All Ireland.

Seamie Callanan says some things have changed in the game in the intervening years, but the players will always do what Liam asks of them.