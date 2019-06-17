Tipp hurlers aiming for Munster silverware

Tipperary are looking forward to their first Munster final since 2016.

Having overcome Limerick in Semple Stadium yesterday 1-22 to 21 points, the sides meet again in the provincial decider in 2 weeks time.

The Treaty men will have home advantage for that clash – which is fixed for 2pm on June 30th.

Speaking after yesterday’s win, Tipp captain, and man of the match Seamus Callanan, said winning a medal is what it’s all about…

Meanwhile, Clare are out of the senior hurling championship.

The Banner got the better of Cork by 2-23 to 2-18 in their Munster round robin game in Ennis, but were eliminated on points difference.