Tipp’s Seamus Kennedy says that Tipp put their critics to bed with their win over Wexford in the All Ireland semi final.

Questions had been asked of the squad following a lacklustre Munster final, despite a strong Munster campaign overall.

But having beaten Wexford the Premier are into the All Ireland final on August 18th against Kilkenny.

Seamus Kennedy says the players were very disappointed with their performance in the Munster final, and have been working to rectify it since…