Tipperary senior hurlers travel to Cork this afternoon for round 2 of the National Hurling League.

Liam Sheedy’s men will be hoping to pick up their first win of the campaign following last week’s defeat to Limerick.

Tipp FM analyst Conor O’Brien feels Tipperary could exploit a weakness in the Cork defence.

Tipp FM will have full live commentary of the National Allianz hurling league from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening at 7pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.